Prime Video's show 'The Girlfriend' to come out in September

Los Angeles, Aug 14 (PTI) Streaming service Prime Video announced that its new series "The Girlfriend", starring Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke, is set to premiere on September 10.

The six-episode drama series is an adaptation of Michelle Francis's novel of the same name. The story focuses on Laura, played by Wright, whose perfect life begins to unravel when her son brings home Cherry, his girlfriend. Cherry triggers a cycle of paranoia which Laura struggles to cope with.

Alongside the two leads, it also stars Laurie Davidson, Waleed Zuaiter, Tayna Moodie, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Karen Henthorn, Anna Chancellor, Leo Suter, and Francesca Corney.

"The Girlfriend" is adapted by by Naomi Sheldon and Gabbie Asher. It is produced by Imaginarium Productions and Amazon MGM Studios, Jonathan Cavendish and Caroline Norris and is executively produced by Robin Wright, Will Tennant, Phil Robertson, John Zois, Dave Clarke, Gabbie Asher, and Michelle Frances.

The show will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.