Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary welcome first child

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Reality TV personalities Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary of "Bigg Boss 9" fame have become parents to their first child.

Chaudhary gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday, reports said.

Narula, also known for "MTV Roadies 12" and "MTV Splitsvilla 8", confirmed the news on social media responding to congratulatory messages on his Instagram Stories.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, announced the pregnancy in June.

While announcing the pregnancy, Narula said he was both happy and nervous to become a father.

"Privika baby is going to come very soon," he wrote.

Chaudhary has made appearances in films such as Shah Rukh Khan's "Om Shanti Om", "Summer 2007" and "Toh Baat Pakki!". She appeared with Narula in "Bigg Boss 9" and then in "Nach Baliye 9". PTI RDS RDS RDS