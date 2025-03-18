Prithviraj Sukumaran shares picture with Rajinikanth on social media: Fanboy forever

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Malayalam cinema star and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran on Tuesday posted a glimpse of his fanboy moment when he met Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

Sukumaran shared the post on his Instagram handle.

The 42-year-old actor said Rajinikanth was the first person to watch the trailer of his upcoming film "L2: Empuraan".

"The very first person to watch the trailer of #L2E #EMPURAAN I will forever cherish what you said after watching it Sir! This meant the world to me! Fanboy forever! @rajinikanth #OGSuperstar," he wrote in the caption.

Directed by Sukumaran, "L2: Empuraan" is the sequel of his 2019 action thriller movie "Lucifer". Also starring Mohanlal, the upcoming film is slated to be released on March 27. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS