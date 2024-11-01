Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'L2: Empuraan' to hit theatres in March 2025

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) "L2: Empuraan", the sequel to Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2019 film "Lucifer", will be released in theatres on March 27, the actor announced on Friday.

Advertisment

In the second installment of the action franchise, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal reprise his of Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi-Ab'raam Sukumaran, who directed the movie from a script by Murali Gopy, also features in the movie alongside Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan and Arjun Das.

"#L2E #EMPURAAN The 2nd instalment of the #Lucifer franchise hits cinemas world wide on 27th March 2025," the actor wrote on X alongside a poster of the movie.

"L2 Empuraan" will be released in theatres in five languages -- Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Advertisment

The film is produced under the banner of Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas.

"Lucifer", which follows Mohanlal's Stephen Nedumpally, an enigmatic political figure who becomes embroiled in a battle for power after the death of a political leader, was a major commercial and critical success.

The movie was praised for its action sequences, drama, and Mohanlal’s performance. PTI RB RB RB