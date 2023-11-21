Priya Bapat joins Nawazuddin Siddiqui's next film

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) Actor Priya Bapat is set to star opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a thriller movie.

The yet-untitled film, set in the 1990s, is directed by Sejal Shah from a screenplay by National Award-winning writer Bhavesh Mandalia. According to the makers, the movie promises to be a roller-coaster ride of "suspense, drama, and nostalgia".

Bapat, known for Marathi films such as "Kaksparsh," "Happy Journey," and "Aamhi Doghi," and OTT series "City of Dreams", said she is thrilled to be working with Siddiqui.

"I was excited to be a part of this gripping thriller since the day I heard the narration and working alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui was the add on.

"The script is compelling, and the '90s setting adds an extra layer of nostalgia. Working with Nawazuddin is an everyday learning experience, and we are eager to bring this intriguing story to life," the actor said in a statement.

Shah said Bapat and Siddiqui's pairing will bring a touch of freshness to the film.

"I am thrilled Priya Bapat came on board. Priya is a fantastic actor and she uses authenticity to bring character to life. Nawaz and Priya’s on screen chemistry is fresh and unique," he said.

Filming for the movie is underway in Mumbai, with a scheduled 40-day shoot.

A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Bombay Fables presentation, the film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Sejal Shah and Bhavesh Mandalia. PTI KKP SHD SHD