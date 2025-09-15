Priyanka Chopra congratulates Owen Cooper for Emmy Win

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Actor Priyanka Chopra congratulated "Adolescence" star Owen Cooper, who has become the youngest ever person to win the Emmy for best supporting actor in a limited series at the age of 15.

Chopra reposted a reel on her Instagram stories which featured Cooper reacting to his name being announced and looking visibly overwhelmed on the stage. She also added a teary eyed, clapping and heart emoji alongside it.

The star also reposted another clip by Variety which featured Stephen Graham winning best lead actor in a limited series for "Adolescence". She added the heart and clapping emoji to the reel.

The critically-acclaimed Netflix show also won outstanding limited or anthology series and Erin Doherty won for best supporting actress in a limited series for her performance on the show.

"Adolescene" was a four-part miniseries which followed 13-year-old Jamie Miller, played by Cooper, who is accused of murdering his classmate. The series then goes on to explore how and why this crime happened.

Graham plays Jamie's father and is also the co-creator of the show while Doherty plays Jamie's therapist. PTI SMR SMR BK BK