Priyanka Chopra Jonas begins shooting for 'Citadel 2'

Los Angeles, Sep 18 (PTI) Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday said she has started shooting for the second season of her Prime Video spy action series "Citadel".

Jonas, 42, shared the update on her Instagram Stories.

"It's on! 'Citadel 2' @therussobrothers," she captioned the photo of the new season's script and tagged creators Russo Brothers.

Besides Priyanka, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Leslie Manville are also returning for the second installment of the show, which will see Joe Russo serve as director.

"Citadel" season two is written by David Well, who co-wrote the first installment.

The first season revolved around elite agents Mason Kane (Richard) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka), who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after independent global spy agency Citadel's fall.

The show followed Mason and Nadia building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague who desperately needs his help to prevent rival agency Manticore from establishing a new world order.

From Amazon MGM Studios and the Russo Brothers' banner AGBO, "Citadel" is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer.

The series serves as the flagship show that will blend with local shows "Citadel: Honey Bunny" (India), starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and "Citadel: Diana" fronted by Matilda De Angelis.

Priyanka recently rang in her husband and singer Nick Jonas' 32nd birthday in London with their two-year-old daughter Malti Marie Jonas.