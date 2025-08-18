Priyanka Chopra Jonas calls 'Kaminey' a 'turning point' of her career

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas says the 2009 film "Kaminey", which also marked her first collaboration with the filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, remains a turning point in her career.

Jonas went down memory lane and shared a picture from the film on her Instagram handle on Monday.

Also starring Shahid Kapoor in the dual role, the film was released on August 14, 2009. It followed a rivalry between a pair of twins, Charlie and Guddu, both played by Kapoor. Jonas essayed the role of Sweety Bhope in the film.

The 43-year-old actor said she was shooting for her film "Dostana" in Miami when she got a call from the filmmaker.

The actor admitted she had been eager to collaborate with him for a long time but always thought he wouldn't cast her because of her "commercial" image. After the conversation, Bhardwaj visited her in Miami.

"I was filming for Dostana in Miami, Florida...One cool evening after we wrapped shoot, I saw a missed call from Vishal Bhardwaj. What?? I had wanted to work with him forever and never thought he would cast me because of my “commercial“ image at the time...He said he’d like to come see me, and he did. To Miami," she wrote in the post.

The "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi" actor said the director promised to "make something incredible" for her after doing the part, is it had just eight scenes in total. "I remember him telling me the story and I said, 'Well, she has approximately 8 scenes.' And he said, 'With us working on it, it will end up being so much more. Trust me.' And I did...He promised he would make something incredible for me after this in appreciation for doing the part. But honestly, I was just greedy to work with him." "Kaminey" emerged as a successful film and went on to earn over Rs 710 million at the box office.

Jonas later collaborated with the filmmaker on "7 Khoon Maaf". The film released in 2011 and is based on the short story "Susanna's Seven Husbands" by Ruskin Bond.

"#Kaminey remains a turning point in my career. I learned so much from the master @vishalrbhardwaj, how to research, prepare, and then surrender to the part. @shahidkapoor was sensational in his double role...Those were the times. 16 years ago! Thought I’d share the experience," she concluded.

The film also starred Amole Gupte, Shivkumar Subramaniam and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles. PTI ATR ATR ATR