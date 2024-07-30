Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates 2 decades of 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi': 20 years of being Rani

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a throwback post to celebrate 20 years of "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi".

The picture on her Instagram story featured the actor alongside her co-stars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Chopra, 42, wrote, "20 years of being Rani! Woah!" She also joked about her thin brows adding, "Those brows tho (sic)." Released in 2004, the film was directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It follows the story of Sameer (Khan), a short-tempered fellow who falls in love with Rani (Chopra).

Sameer tries to win her hand but his roommate Sunny is also competing for Rani's affections. The romantic comedy was an instant hit.

The actor is currently shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film "The Bluff". Earlier this month, she also flew to India with her husband Nick Jonas to attend Anant Ambani's and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12.

The occasion was a star-studded affair and also had actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and others among the attendees.