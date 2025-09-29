Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulates Diljit Dosanjh on Emmy nomination

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulated Diljit Dosanjh for getting an International Emmy nomination for his role in "Amar Singh Chamkila".

The film has been nominated in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category, whereas Dosanjh has earned a nod in the Best Performance by an Actor category.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations in New York last week, with the film emerging as the lone Indian entry.

Jonas shared a post on her Instagram story on Monday. "Congratulations @diljitdosanjh! Punjabi Emmy's te aagaye oye," she wrote alongside the announcement poster.

Dosanjh essayed the role of slain Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila in the film from the acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. Also starring Parineeti Chopra, "Amar Singh Chamkila" released on Netflix in April 2024 and went on to garner positive reviews from the audience.

At the 53rd International Emmy Awards gala, scheduled to be held in New York City on November 24, the film will vie for the TV Movie/Mini-Series award alongside “Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb” (Germany), “Lost Boys & Fairies” (United Kingdom) and “Vencer o Morir” (Chile).

In the best actor category, Dosanjh will be competing against David Mitchell for “Ludwig” (United Kingdom), Oriol Pla for “Yo, adicto” (Spain), and Diego Vasquez for “One Hundred Years of Solitude” (Colombia).

The film, produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama and Window Seat Films, also starred Parineeti Chopra. It featured music by A R Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

India’s past International Emmy winners include the Netflix series “Delhi Crime”, which won Best Drama in 2020, and comedian Vir Das, who bagged Best Comedy trophy in 2021 for his Netflix special "Vir Das: Landing". PTI ATR ATR ATR