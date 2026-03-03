Priyanka Chopra Jonas extends wishes on Holika Dahan

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has marked the occasion of Holika Dahan and expressed hope for the “triumph of good over evil” amid ongoing global conflicts.

The actor took to Instagram Stories to share a photograph from Holika Dahan custom, observed a day before the festival of colours.

In a note accompanying the image, Chopra Jonas reflected on the current state of the world, alluding to escalating tensions in the Middle East and other global developments.

“There’s a lot unfolding around the world. It’s hard. It’s heavy. But light has a way of showing us the way. Here’s to the triumph of good over evil. #HolikaDahan,” she wrote.

Priyanka's latest work is "The Bluff", which released on Prime Video on February 25. Directed by Frank E Flowers, it follows a former pirate, played by Priyanka, who is trying to leave behind a violent past and protect her family.

The ensemble cast includes Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Zack Morris and David Field.

She will next feature in "Varanasi", directed by acclaimed filmmaker S S Rajamouli. The Telugu-language epic action-adventure also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.