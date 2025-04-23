Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 'Heads of State' set for July 2 release on Prime Video

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas's upcoming Hollywood film "Heads of State" will premiere on Prime Video on July 2, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller of "Nobody" fame, the globetrotting adventure movie features Priyanka alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. It will be released in five languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

"Heads of State" is about the US President (Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (Elba), who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world — if they can work together.

"The UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Elba) and US President Will Derringer (Cena) have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries’ “special relationship.

"But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary—who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces—they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other," read the official logline.

In the movie, Priyanka essays the role of the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset.

"Heads of State" also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.

The Amazon MGM Studios film has a story by Harrison Query, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. It is produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard. PTI RB RB