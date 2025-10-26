Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hrithik Roshan and others mourn Satish Shah's death

New Delhi: Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan, among others, shared posts on their respective social media handles as they remembered the late actor Satish Shah.

Shah, known for his notable work in projects such as "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron” and “Main Hoon Na” and the sitcom “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai", passed away at his residence in Bandra East in the afternoon on Saturday. He was 74.

Jonas shared a story on her Instagram handle on Saturday evening and wrote,"Rest in peace Satishji."

Khan wrote, "Rest in glory Satish Shah."

Roshan shared a post on his X handle and said Shah's "legacy will continue to inspire."

"Rest in peace, dear Satish Sir. I will never forget the kindness you extended to a newcomer like me on set. Your humour and legacy will continue to inspire. My deepest condolences to the family & friends."

Anupam Kher remembered the comedic actor by posting a video on his Instagram handle. "What is happening? In the past 3-4 days so many good people have left, that too the ones that have worked with me. Behind this empty smile of mine is a lot of sadness. Satish Shah... I used to say Satish mere Shah (Satish, my king)," he said in the video.

"He was a great friend of mine, it is just shocking. I am revisiting Switzerland where we shot 'Dilwale Dulhaniyan Le Jayenge' and I saw the news that Satish Shah is no more, he was in 'Dilwale' and 'Hum Aapke Hai Kaun' and in so many more. He used to laugh and make us laugh," he added.

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Shah initially appeared in minor roles in films such as "Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan" (1978) and "Gaman" (1979).

He became a household name after he featured in filmmaker Kundan Shah's 1983 cult classic "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", playing the role of the corrupt municipal commissioner D'Mello.

He was also known for his roles in television series such as "Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi" (1984), where he portrayed 55 different characters across 55 episodes, and "Filmi Chakkar" (1995).