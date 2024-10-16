Priyanka Chopra Jonas in India, calls Mumbai 'meri jaan'

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas landed in India on Wednesday evening.

Dressed in an all-white athleisure wear, she was photographed exiting an airport in Mumbai along with her security guards.

Priyanka, 42, posed for the paparazzi outside the airport and greeted them with folded hands.

"Mumbai meri jaan," she wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a video of her plane touching down in the city.

The purpose of her latest visit couldn't immediately be confirmed.

Last month, Priyanka was in Mumbai to launch the trailer of her Marathi film production "Paani", starring Adinath Kothare.