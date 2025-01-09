Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins Oscar-shortlisted 'Anuja' as executive producer

Los Angeles, Jan 9 (PTI) Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has boarded Oscar-shortlisted film "Anuja" as an executive producer.

Advertisment

The New Delhi-set short film, which has two-time Academy Award winner Guneet Monga and Mindy Kaling attached as producers, is one of the 15 films to be selected in the Live Action Short category by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

Directed by Adam J Graves and Suchitra Mattai, "Anuja" follows a gifted nine-year-old Anuja, who must make a choice between education and factory work alongside her sister - a decision that will shape both their futures. It stars Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag.

Priyanka described "Anuja" as a beautiful film which shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world.

Advertisment

"'Anuja' is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives. I am immensely proud to be associated with such a phenomenal and impactful project," the actor-producer said in a statement.

She previously served as an EP on the Oscar-nominated documentary "To Kill a Tiger" and "The White Tiger", in which she also starred.

"Anuja" was produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a nonprofit founded by filmmaker Mira Nair's family supporting street and working children, alongside Shine Global, and Krushan Naik Films. PTI RDS RDS RDS