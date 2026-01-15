Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karl Urban face off in trailer of Amazon MGM’s ‘The Bluff’

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is locked in a high-stakes battle with "The Boys" star Karl Urban in the first trailer of "The Bluff", an upcoming action feature from Amazon MGM Studios.

The film, written and directed by Frank E. Flowers, will begin streaming on Prime Video from February 25.

Set against a gritty, high-octane backdrop, "The Bluff" follows a former pirate, played by Chopra Jonas, who is trying to leave behind a violent past and protect her family.

Her fragile peace is shattered when her former captain, portrayed by Urban, resurfaces with vengeance on his mind, forcing her back into a world she hoped to escape.

The studio unveiled the trailer on Wednesday evening and it teases explosive confrontations, emotional reckonings and a fierce duel of wills, setting the stage for a revenge-driven showdown between two formidable adversaries.

The trailer hints at that past catching up with her when Urban’s former captain confronts her, asking, “Why did you betray me?” before adding menacingly, “You think I would just let you slip away?” In another sequence, Chopra Jonas’ character touts her reputation as a formidable fighter while addressing her loved ones. “Your father didn’t marry me for my cooking,” she says.

The ensemble cast includes Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Zack Morris and David Field.

The film is produced by filmmaker duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot under their banner AGBO.