Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes stylish red carpet appearance at Golden Globes 2026

Los Angeles: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, turned heads as they arrived on the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards 2026.

Chopra Jonas, who is presenting an award at the star-studded ceremony, made a stylish entrance alongside Jonas, with the couple pausing to greet fans and photographers as they walked the carpet.

For the award gala, Chopra Jonas opted for a strapless navy-blue haute couture gown, featuring a fitted bodice and a dramatic two-tiered skirt.

She completed the look with diamond-studded jewellery, including a statement necklace, ring and earrings.

Jonas wore a double-breasted tuxedo with subtle pinstripes, opting for a polished and understated silhouette that stood out for its sharp tailoring.

The Golden Globe Awards 2026 are being held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, honour outstanding achievements in film and television and have drawn leading names from the global entertainment industry.