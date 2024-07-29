Priyanka Chopra Jonas posts photo with baby koala named after her, calls it a 'lovely surprise'

New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she was pleasantly surprised to find out that an eight-month-old koala joey at an Australian homestead has been named after her.

The actor, who is touring Australia during her time away from the sets of "The Bluff", shared a series of pictures and videos with the koala on Instagram.

"An 8 month old koala joey named after me!! So sweet.. thank you @paradisecountrygc for the lovely surprise and for introducing us to the most amazing wildlife," she captioned the post.

In one of the videos, the tour guide at the Gold Coast-based homestead can be seen revealing that the koala joey's name is Priyanka inspired by the actor.

A surprised Priyanka says, "Stop it!" and expresses gratitude towards the official.

In her post, she also thanked the farmhouse management for "magical Sunday afternoon".

"Meerkats, koalas, kangaroos, Tasmanian devils and Dingo’s! Thank you for all the work you’re doing for wildlife conservation in Australia as well." Priyanka is in Australia to shoot for the Hollywood movie "The Bluff", in which she plays the role of a former female pirate and serves as a producer on the project.

Set in the 19th century Caribbean, the Prime Video film follows a former female pirate who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her. It hails from the Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.