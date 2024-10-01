Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares throwback picture: Looking back at younger self makes me kinder

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared throwback pictures from her childhood but warned fans not to troll her.

Jonas, 42, shared a collage picture on her Instagram handle which featured her at the age of nine and another picture of her at the age of 17, the time she won Miss World 2000.

The actor on Tuesday described her transition and emphasised on how proper grooming transformed her.

"Warning: Don't troll my 9 year old self. So wild to think about what puberty and grooming can do to a girl. On the left is me at my awkward pre teen era with a 'Boy cut' hairstyle so it wouldn't be cumbersome at school. (Thanks ma @drmadhuakhourichopra. I went from a 'katori cut' to this, so it was a win and on the right is me at 17 ,having just won Miss India in the year 2000 and basking in the glory of hair, make up and wardrobe.. Both pictures taken less than a decade apart. As Britney Spears very articulately put it.. I'm not a girl, not yet a woman. That was exactly how I felt then, entering the big world of entertainment, " she captioned the photos.

The actor, now a global star, said looking at her younger self makes her kinder.

"Almost 25 years later.. still figuring it out. Though, aren't we all? Looking back at my younger self often makes me kinder to myself today. Think about your younger self and how much she has done for you. Love yourself, you've gone through a lot to be where you are today. What did your younger self do for you? Post your #growupchallenge #mondaymusings. Thank you to who made this side by side picture and sent me," she concluded.

Jonas recently wrapped shooting her upcoming movie "The Bluff" where she portrays the role of female pirate. Few days from it, she announced beginning the shoot for "Citadel 2". The actor plays a role of the spy Nadia Sinh in the series. PTI ATR ATR BK BK