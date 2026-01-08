Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starrer ‘The Bluff’ set for February 25 premiere on Prime Video

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas' upcoming Hollywood film "The Bluff" will premiere on Prime Video on February 25, the streaming service said on Thursday.

Directed by filmmaker Frank E Flowers, the film features "The Boys" star Karl Urban. Set against the historical and cultural backdrop of the Cayman Islands, the movie follows a former pirate whose peaceful life is upended by the return of her violent past, a press release said.

Chopra Jonas plays Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden, a skilled ex-pirate who believes she has left behind a life of bloodshed to live quietly with her family.

"But when her notorious former captain, Connor (Urban), arrives seeking revenge, Ercell’s world is torn apart. Forced to confront the demons she’s tried to bury, Ercell is thrust back into a deadly game of secrets and survival.

"Armed with lethal swordsmanship, cunning traps, and a fierce will to protect those she loves, she wages a brutal war against Connor’s merciless crew. Ercell’s fight to save her family becomes a journey of redemption, as she reclaims her power and embraces the warrior she once was," read the official logline.

The action-adventure blends period storytelling with large-scale action, featuring sword fights, tactical traps and hand-to-hand combat.

Written by Joe Ballarini and Flowers, "The Bluff" is produced by filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot through their production banner AGBO, along with Chopra Jonas, Michael Disco, Cisely Saldana and Mariel Saldana.

The cast also includes Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison and Ismael Cruz Cordova. PTI RB RB