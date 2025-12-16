Priyanka Chopra Jonas Kapil Sharma

New Delhi: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to feature in the first episode of Kapil Sharma's "The Great Indian Kapil Show", which will start streaming on Netflix from December 20.

The streaming platform shared the announcement with a post on its Instagram handle on Monday, which featured Kapil alongside Priyanka.

"When the desi girl arrives, things get Pri-etty humorous. Watch Priyanka Chopra in the premiere episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show’s' new season, streaming from 20th December, at 8 PM, only on Netflix," read the caption.

The upcoming edition marks the fourth edition of the show and is set to feature Kapil embracing different characters, from GenZ Baba and Tau ji to Raja, and Mantri ji, designed for every age group, according to the makers.

It will also have actors Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek join Sharma. Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu are also returning for the new seasom.