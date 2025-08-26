Priyanka Chopra wishes cousin Parineeti post pregnancy announcement

New Delhi: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulated cousin Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha, who are set to welcome their first child.

Parineeti and Raghav announced the news with a collaborative Instagram post on Monday morning. It featured a cake with "1+1+3" written over it and a video of the couple walking together hand in hand.

Priyanka, who was most recently seen in the action comedy "Heads of State", re-shared the post on her Instagram story on Monday to extend her wishes to the couple.

Along the post, she wrote, "Congratulations @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88".

Besides Priyanka, many celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and Nimrat Kaur, congratulated Parineeti and Raghav in the comment section of the post.

Parineeti and Raghav, both 36, tied the knot on September 24, 2023 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur.

The actor was last seen in the 2024 Imtiaz Ali film "Amar Singh Chamkila" alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

She is currently working on an upcoming Netflix show opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin directed by Renzil D'Silva.

Raghav is a Rajya Sabha MP from Aam Aadmi Party.