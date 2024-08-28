Priyanka is India's beloved national treasure: 'LOTR' star Ismael Cruz Cordova on working with actor

Singapore, Aug 28 (PTI) It was a gift to work with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, India's beloved national treasure in "The Bluff", says "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" breakout star Ismael Cruz Cordova about his collaboration with the superstar.

Ismael is part of the ensemble cast for the action drama film that will feature Priyanka in the role of a female pirate.

"India's very own, beloved national treasure... What a gift, she's incredible. She's a superstar in every sense of the word. Gentle, charismatic and a great leader," Ismael told PTI in an interview while promoting the second season of the Prime Video fantasy drama here.

"She does all of her stunts, not scared to get dirty. And it's beautiful to have (her)... She's leading this cast and everybody looks up to the leader. She set a beautiful tone in that film that we all felt safe. I just felt so honoured to be with her. I love her work. So it's very special. I'm grateful," said the actor, known for his work on "Sesame Street", "Ray Donovan" and films "Mary Queen of Scots" and "Miss Bala".

Ismael is looking forward to the second season of "The Rings of Power", which will premiere on Prime Video on Thursday.

He plays an elf named Arondir in the show, based on the appendices of JRR Tolkien's famed book series.

Asked about the trolling he faced on social media after appearing in the first season, the actor, who is one of the first people of colour to portray an elf in the Tolkien universe, said "racism is illogical" and the best response to it would be to live one's life as fully as possible.

"My stance is that I have the right to exist as wholesomely and as fully and as brilliantly as anybody else. That's the most radical thing that I can do. Just live this life, live it fully and present myself in a real and layered way possible," he said.

Ismael had spoken about the impact of the trolling in past interviews, revealing how the streamer had hired an on-set therapist to help actors deal with backlash.

The actor said many artistes have talked about the kinds of harassment they face as public figures, including American singer-songwriter Chappell Roan, who called out the abusive behaviour of fans and spoke about setting boundaries.

"(They) have been very clear about this kind of harassment and this kind of energy towards people that are public, it's also not right. There's nothing in my job description that tells you that we have to put up with any of this. It is just not okay." But what makes things better for him is the love and support he has received from fans of the Tolkien universe.

"It's kind of fabulous that despite that kind of energy being directed towards us, (we are) still thriving and receiving so much love because we represent something beautiful for a lot of people in many countries and continents.

"Those people might not have the loudest voice, but they're very meaningful and consistent in their support towards us," Ismael said.

His co-star, Tyroe Muhafidin, shared similar sentiments, saying one of the most beautiful aspects of "Rings of Power" was that they were chosen for who they were as actors and not on the basis of their skin colour.

"That's what was so beautiful about being cast in this show is that they looked at us for who we were as actors and they did not cast us on how we looked. And that's what I think we need to get to. It shouldn't matter. It shouldn't be a factor in anything because we are all just people," said the actor, who plays Theo in the series.

Ismael said playing Arondir, a new character which is not directly based on any specific figure from Tolkien's writings, has been a gift for him.

In the first season of "The Rings of Power", developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, Arondir's story revolved around his forbidden love for Bronwyn, a human healer from the Southlands played by Nazanin Boniadi.

"It's such a great journey and he is very noble and has a terribly deep sense of duty, even to his own detriment. And the conflict and the curiosity that he has between his albinism and his humanity and above all, everything goes like it's led with love," he said.

"The Rings of Power" season two will also feature Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, Charles Edwards, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Benjamin Walker, Peter Mullan, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Trystan Gravelle, Maxim Baldry, Markella Kavenagh and Megan Richards. PTI RB BK BK