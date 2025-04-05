Producer Madhu Mantena launches new production banner

Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) Film producer Madhu Mantena, known for backing movies like “Ghajini”, "Queen" and "Masaan", on Saturday launched his new production house Mad Man with an aim to deliver high-quality entertainment.

The production house has a few projects, with both new talents and A-listers of Bollywood, in the pipeline for the year 2026-27, a press release said.

“With Phantom (his previous production house), our aim was to build a brand that could produce multiple films a year, leveraging our combined strengths to create something that could live on beyond us. At Mad Man, the approach is different.

"We’re dedicated to focusing on one film at a time, collaborating with bold, visionary storytellers – the Mad Mavericks – who are passionate about creating cinematic magic,” Mantena said in a statement.

In 2011, Mantena co-founded the erstwhile production banner Phantom Films with filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, and Vikramaditya Motwane.

The banner backed movies such as “Bombay Velvet”, “Udta Punjab”, “Raman Raghav 2.0”, and “Super 30”. PTI KKP RB RB