Production begins on Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Son of Sardaar 2'

New Delhi: Action comedy "Son of Sardaar 2", starring Ajay Devgn, has commenced shooting in the UK, the makers said on Tuesday.

Also featuring Mrunal Thakur, the film is the sequel to 2012's "Son of Sardaar".

Devgn shared a video from the muhurat ceremony of "Son of Sardaar" on Instagram.

"The journey of #SonOfSardaar2 begins with prayers, blessings, and an amazing team," he captioned the post.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film will also be shot in India.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, a Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited production, "Son of Sardaar 2" is produced by Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande. It is also produced by N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. "Son of Sardaar", the first film in the franchise directed by Ashwni Dhir, starred Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Juhi Chawla.