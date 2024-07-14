Production on 'Euphoria 3' to begin in 2025

Los Angeles: The production of the much-awaited season three of the HBO drama series "Euphoria" is slated to begin in January 2025.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the lead actors from the previous seasons, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer, will reprise their roles in the upcoming installment.

"I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January. We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast.

"We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans," said Francesca Orsi, executive vp HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, in a statement.

The first season of "Euphoria", which premiered in 2019, became a runaway hit. The second season was released in 2022 and renewed for a third chapter the same year The update about the new season comes after years of delays and much speculation surrounding which cast members will return.

Created and written by Sam Levinson, "Euphoria" follows a group of high school students and their struggle with drugs, love, social media and money as they come of age while trying to establish their identity.

It is one of the most popular shows on HBO. The previous seasons also starred Alexa Demie, the late Angus Cloud, Barbie Ferreira and Maude Apatow. PTI ATR RDS RDS