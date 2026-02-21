Promo of highly anticipated collaboration of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to be released

Chennai, Feb 21 (PTI) In a major development for the Tamil film industry, production house Red Giant Movies has announced that the promotional video for the highly anticipated collaboration between superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will be released on Saturday.

The announcement of the project, tentatively titled 'KHxRK', has sent ripples through the film fraternity as it marks the on-screen reunion of the two legends after a hiatus of nearly four decades.

The makers took to social media to reveal that the promo will drop at exactly 12.07 pm on February 21. The timing of the announcement is being viewed as a symbolic tribute to the veterans, combining the birth dates of Rajinikanth (December 12) and Kamal Haasan (November 7).

A minimalist poster released by the production house features two hands -- one adorned with a gold watch and the other with a ring -- representing the two icons. The poster carries the high-octane tagline: "Some men set rules, some men just rule." While official details regarding the plot remain under wraps, reports suggest that the film will be helmed by director Nelson Dilipkumar, who previously directed Rajinikanth in the blockbuster 'Jailer'. Acclaimed composer Anirudh Ravichander is expected to score the music for the prestigious project.

Speculation is rife in social media that the promotional video might showcase the actors in a "vintage 80s" avatar, utilising advanced technology to recreate their look from the era when they last shared screen space in the 1979 film 'Ninaithale Inikkum'.

The project is being bankrolled by Inban Udhayanidhi under the Red Giant Movies banner. This collaboration comes at a time when both actors are busy with their respective individual projects -- Rajinikanth with 'Jailer 2' and Kamal Haasan with 'KH 237'.