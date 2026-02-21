Chennai (PTI): In a major development that has sent film fans into a frenzy, production house Red Giant Movies on Saturday officially launched the first promotional video for the historic reunion of superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, ending nearly four decades of wait.

The 3-minute-46-second quirky promo, which dropped at the symbolic time of 12.07 pm, formally confirmed that the project -- tentatively titled 'KHxRK' -- will be written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, fresh off his success with Rajinikanth's 'Jailer'.

The "fun-filled" video features a trademark Nelson-style narrative, showing the director in a comic dilemma while pacing a corridor, unsure of which superstar’s room to enter first. He is joined by music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who adds to the humour by asking the director to help him choose between two classical raagas for the film’s score.

The promo showcases the two legends in a "retro-cool" avatar, featuring a playful sequence where they second-guess each other’s wardrobe choices, from blazers to shoes. The video culminates in a high-octane moment where the duo, exuding "swag", walks toward a vintage Mercedes in a garage.

In a meta-cinematographic twist, both actors turn to Nelson and demand to know: "Who is the hero?" While the technical crew has been bolstered by the addition of veteran cinematographer Rajiv Menon and editor R Nirmal, the plot details remain a closely guarded secret. However, the promo’s tone suggests a blend of dark comedy and action, typical of Nelson’s filmography.

Reacting to the launch, Haasan took to social media, describing it as a "special reunion with my friend." Industry sources indicate that the choice of 12.07 pm for the release was a deliberate tribute, combining the birth dates of Rajinikanth (December 12) and Haasan (November 7).

The film, bankrolled by Inban Udhayanidhi under the Red Giant Movies banner, is expected to commence principal photography shortly. This collaboration marks the first time the two icons will share the screen since the 1985 Hindi film 'Geraftaar', and their first Tamil outing together since 1979’s 'Ninaithale Inikkum' and 'Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum'.

Even as 'KHxRK' goes on floors, the two stars are also collaborating on another project, 'Thalaivar 173', which is being produced by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi.