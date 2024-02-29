Proud and excited about OTT debut: Vaani Kapoor on Netflix show 'Mandala Murders'

Mumbai: Actor Vaani Kapoor on Thursday said she feels blessed to have had the opportunity to try her hand at the action genre through the Netflix series "Mandala Murders", which marks her streaming debut.

The upcoming show is another offering by Yash Raj Films' digital arm YRF Entertainment after the success of "The Railway Men", which premiered on the streamer last year.

Created and directed by Gopi Puthran of "Mardaani 2" fame, "Mandala Murders" stars Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta ("Gullak") as detectives trying to solve a series of murders that may be part of a sinister plan orchestrated by a secret society.

Kapoor, best known for films such as “Shuddh Desi Romance” and “War”, said she is thrilled about exploring the OTT medium with “Mandala Murders”.

"It is a series and it’s my first series. It's the first time I'm venturing into the digital arena with YRF and Netflix, it's a proud moment. I've never done action, crime, or thriller genre. I'm excited that I got this opportunity," the actor said at the ‘Next on Netflix’ event here.

She also added she has been an ardent fan of shows in the murder mystery and crime-thriller genres.

"This is the first time I got the opportunity to get into the psyche, navigating through a maze of intrigue and suspense. It was the edge of the seat... like what will happen next... that kind of a series," she added.