Proud that Diljit Dosanjh has made it to the international level: Honey Singh

Yas Island (Abu Dhabi), Sep 29 (PTI) Rapper Honey Singh says he is proud that his "talented" singer-friend Diljit Dosanjh is attaining global recognition.

Dosanjh, popular for songs such as "GOAT", "Proper Patola", "Lover", and "Kinni Kinni", recently scripted history by selling out "the largest ever Punjabi show outside India" on the North American leg of his ongoing "Dil-Luminati Tour".

The duo collaborated on the 2009 album titled "The Next Level". Dosanjh sang all eight songs, including "Dil Nachda" and "Panga", of the album, which was composed by Singh.

"What Diljit did is tremendous. Being a guy from a Sikh family, I feel so proud that he made it to the international level. I’ve known Diljit since 2009, we worked together on an album called 'Next Level'.

"I composed the whole album and I lived with him for one year. As far his talent, courage, and calibre are concerned, it reflects that he can do anything," Singh told PTI in a group media interaction on the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2024 here.

Dosanjh is still the same, he added.

"He was so hard-working, honest, and introverted. He would never laugh, never used to talk too much." Singh, whose real name is Hirdesh Singh, also gave an update on the upcoming Netflix documentary film based on his life.

"You should watch the documentary that is coming this year on Netflix. It’s a world release, the editing is going on. I don’t know when they will announce the release date.

"Everyone knows me through my music, music videos, lyrics, performances, the wild things I did, and controversies. But who is the real me? People who are close to me know the real me. (Now) you will see who I (really) am in the documentary," he added.