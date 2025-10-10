Punjab actor Varinder Ghuman cremated in Jalandhar

Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) The mortal remains of professional bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman, who passed away on Thursday, were consigned to flames in Jalandhar on Friday.

A large number of mourners, including politicians and artists, attended the cremation at Model Town cremation ground in Jalandhar.

Ghuman, who had gone to a private hospital in Amritsar after experiencing shoulder pain, suffered heart attack there on Thursday evening, his family said.

In a statement issued on Friday, Fortis Escorts, Amritsar, said the 41-year-old was evaluated in the outpatient department on October 6 for pain and restricted movement in his right shoulder.

It said, "Following clinical assessment, arthroscopic rotator cuff repair with biceps tenodesis was advised. The patient had no known comorbidities. He underwent the planned procedure under general anaesthesia on October 9. The surgery was uneventful and was completed around 3 pm with stable vital parameters throughout...

"At approximately 3.35 pm, the patient developed a sudden cardiac arrhythmia. The anaesthesia, cardiology, cardiac anaesthesia and critical care teams immediately initiated advanced resuscitation measures. Despite sustained and coordinated efforts, the patient could not be revived and was declared dead at 5.36 pm," the Fortis Escorts said in the statement.

Ghuman had worked with superstar Salman Khan in the film 'Tiger 3' in 2023 and other Hindi films like 'Roar: Tigers of Sundarbans' in 2014 and 'Marjaavan' in 2019. He also worked in the Punjabi film 'Kabaddi Once Again' in 2012.

Ghuman, who was 6 feet 2 inches tall, won the Mr India title in 2009 and secured second place in the Mr Asia pageant.

A native of Gurdaspur, he was currently residing in Jalandhar, where he also owned a gym. Known as a "vegetarian bodybuilder", he was passionate about fitness and regularly shared his workout videos on Instagram. PTI SUN RUK RUK