Punjab: Actor Varinder Ghuman, who shared screen space with Salman Khan, dies of cardiac arrest

Chandigarh, Oct 9 (PTI) Professional bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman passed away following a heart attack on Thursday, his family has said.

Ghuman's manager, Yadvinder Singh, said the actor was experiencing shoulder pain and had gone to a private hospital in Amritsar for treatment.

His nephew Amanjot Singh Ghuman told reporters in Jalandhar that the actor suffered a heart attack in the hospital in the evening.

Forty-one-year-old Ghuman had worked with superstar Salman Khan in the film 'Tiger-3' in 2023 and other Hindi films like 'Roar: Tigers of Sundarbans' in 2014 and 'Marjaavan' in 2019. He also worked in the Punjabi film 'Kabaddi Once Again' in 2012.

Ghuman, who was 6 feet 2 inches tall, won the Mr India title in 2009 and had secured second place in the Mr Asia pageant.

A native of Gurdaspur, he was currently residing in Jalandhar, where he also owned a gym. Known as a "vegetarian bodybuilder", he was passionate about fitness and regularly shared his workout videos on Instagram.

He had also expressed his desire to contest the Punjab assembly polls in 2027.

Politicians across party lines condoled his demise.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu called Ghuman the "pride of Punjab" and termed his death an "irreparable loss for the country".

"Passing away of the pride of Punjab, 'the He-Man of India', Varinder Ghuman ji, is an irreparable loss for the country. He set new standards in the world of fitness with his hard work and vegetarian lifestyle. His life will always be a source of inspiration for the youth," the BJP leader said on X.

Congress MP and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa credited Ghuman with bringing glory to Punjab.

"It is heartbreaking to hear the news of the sudden demise of Punjab's famous bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman. He brought glory to Punjab with his hard work, discipline, and talent. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family to bear this loss," Randhawa said on X.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh said, "It's deeply painful to learn that famed body-builder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman Ji passed away from a heart attack.

"He was a devoted vegetarian, built his body with discipline and grace. May Waheguru grant his departed soul eternal peace and give strength to his family to bear this loss." Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal too expressed grief and said, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the untimely passing of international bodybuilder Varinder Ghuman. Varinder worked very hard and achieved great heights in his life; he was an inspiration for our youth." PTI CHS RHL