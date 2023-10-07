Punjabi comedy 'Ni Main Sass Kuttni-2’ to release in March 2024

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) The sequel to popular Punjabi comedy "Ni Main Sass Kuttni" will hit the theatres countrywide on March 1, 2024, the makers have announced.

Advertisment

"Ni Main Sass Kuttni 2" is written and directed by Mohit Banwait. It is produced by Yoodlee Films, the film studio of Saregama and Banwait Films, a press release said.

Actors Anita Devgan, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Nirmal Rishi, Tanvi Nagi, Akshita Sharma, Nisha Bano and Mehtab Virk are reprising their roles from the 2022 movie.

"We are delighted to carry forward the successful legacy of 'Ni Main Sass Kuttni'. And this time, the ride promises to be even more enjoyable, maintaining the trademark situational comedy that the franchise is known for. The team has ensured that the rib-tickling moments viewers will expect from this franchise are present in 'Ni Main Sass Kuttni 2'.

Advertisment

"This film reflects Yoodlee’s commitment to delivering entertaining Punjabi content which has now garnered a significant audience worldwide," said Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr Vice President, Films and Events at Saregama India Ltd.

Banwait said "Ni Main Sass Kuttni 2" is a smartly written film that offers a funny take on traditional family values and the generation gap within joint families.

"Maintaining the momentum of success is a challenge when it comes to sequels. We are sure that with 'Ni Main Sass Kuttni -2', we will be able to strike that same humorous chord with the audience as its predecessor," he added.

The film will be distributed by Munish Sahni of Omjee’s Group. PTI RB RB RB