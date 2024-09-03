Wrong to make movie with agenda, objections valid: Gurpreet Ghuggi on 'Emergency' row

New Delhi: Punjabi comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi on Tuesday said objections to a film made with an agenda are valid as he reacted to the controversy over actor-politician Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency".

The film, directed by Ranaut - the BJP Lok Sabha member from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh - was scheduled for release on September 6 but is yet to get a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film has courted a huge row after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) sent a legal notice to the film's producers, claiming that it misrepresents the character and history of the Sikhs.

At the press event to promote his upcoming film “Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di”, Ghuggi said there shouldn't be any misuse of cinema.

"We are also from the same fraternity, we have also made a film and it has been made for entertainment. But if I bring any agenda in this movie, then that is wrong. There shouldn't be any misuse of cinema.

"It is wrong to think that cinema is whatever I believe is right, especially when you have so many historical facts. If you have done less research or you have less information, then the audience or any religious body is not responsible," the stand-up comic told reporters.

Even though he has not seen the movie, Ghuggi said he is aware of the objections towards the movie and they are absolutely valid.

"You should have historical facts and tell people what happened actually. We have not seen the film but what I can understand is that she has kept certain things in the movie and the objections are valid. And people will object. And if they think that they will be able to release the film, then I doubt that," he added.

In "Emergency", which Ranaut has also co-written and produce, the actor plays the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Gippy Grewal, Ghuggi's co-star from "Ardaas", said filmmakers need to do their homework before making a film on any subject.

"We have made this film called 'Ardaas' and we are those who go to gurudwara every day. Still, before making the film, we submitted our script to Takht Sri Hazur Sahib for their approval, that we want to shoot this. After shooting the film, we showed them the movie before getting a certificate from the censor board. We asked them if they have any objections and they gave us an NOC," the actor said.

"And we submitted our movie to the censor board along with that NOC. If you haven't done your homework, then you should first enquire about the subject. A lot of films are made in Punjab and filmmakers consult people and other parties before making them, which I believe is very important," he added.

"Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di" is third instalment of the Punjabi film franchise. The film also stars Jasmin Bhasin, Prince Kanwaljeet Singh, Malkeet Rauni and Raghuveer Boli.

It is written and directed by Grewal.