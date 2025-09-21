Punjabi music composer Charanjit Ahuja passes away at 72

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) Famous Punjabi music composer Charanjit Ahuja passed away following a prolonged illness here on Sunday evening. He was 72.

Ahuja gave Punjabi cinema many hit numbers, including "Kee Banu Duniyan Da" (1986), "Gabhroo Punjab Da" (1986) and "Dushmani Jattan Di" (1993), among others.

He worked with many famous singers, including the late Amar Singh Chamkila and Gurdas Mann.

Several political leaders, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Punjabi singers such as Jasbir Jassi, Pammi Bai, and Master Saleem mourned the demise of Ahuja.

Mann said in a post on X, "Passing away of Charanjit Ahuja is an irreparable loss to the music industry. The melodies created by Ahuja sahib will forever rule the hearts of Punjabis. My condolences to Sachin Ahuja (son of Charanjit Ahuja), his family and his fans." Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said Ahuja's death is not only a loss to the music industry, but to entire Punjab, leaving behind a void that will be hard to fill.

In a Facebook post, singer Pammi Bai shared his picture with Ahuja and wrote, "Your musical work will always be remembered." PTI CHS ARI