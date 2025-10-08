Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passes away 11 days after road accident

Chandigarh, Oct 8 (PTI) Punjabi actor-singer Rajvir Jawanda died at a private hospital in Mohali on Wednesday, 11 days after he was seriously injured in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh.

The 35-year-old was declared dead at 10.55 am on Wednesday, hospital authorities said.

"Despite extensive medical support and continuous monitoring by the Critical Care and Neurosurgery teams, he succumbed to multiple organ failure this morning. Our deepest condolences to his family and fans," said a statement issued by the Fortis Hospital.

Jawanda, a big, emerging name in the Punjabi showbiz industry, had been on life support ever since he was brought to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali in an extremely critical condition.

He was seriously injured in an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while going to Shimla on a motorcycle on September 27. The singer sustained head and spine injuries in the accident.

He had also suffered a cardiac arrest before being shifted to Fortis Hospital.

Hailing from village Pona in Ludhiana's Jagraon, Jawanda started his singing career with the 2014 single “Munda Like Me” and rose to fame with the song "Kali Jawande Di" in 2016. The singer was praised for bridging folk heritage with new-age Punjabi pop which appealed to younger listeners.

According to a short biography posted on music streaming service Apple Music, Jawanda had aspirations of becoming a police officer growing up. But he abandoned the dream to pursue an artistic life as a singer.

Some of his other popular hit songs include "Tu dis penda", "Khush reha kar", "Sardari", "Surname", "Afreen", "Landlord", "Down to earth" and "Kangani".

As an actor, Jawanda appeared in Gippy Grewal-starrer Punjabi movie "Subedar Joginder Singh" in 2018 as well as films such as "Jind Jaan" and "Mindo Taseeldarni".

Many artists reached the hospital after learning about the demise of the singer.

Several artists, including Gurpreet Ghuggi, Guggu Gill, Darshan Aulakh, and politicians also expressed grief over the demise of Jawanda.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he was saddened to hear the news of the death of Jawanda.

The star of the Punjabi music world has disappeared forever. The voice of Rajvir Jawanda, who ruled the hearts of people through his songs at a young age, will always resonate," Mann said on X Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also condoled Jawanda's demise in a post on X.

"Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Rajvir Jawanda. Gone too soon, but his soulful voice will live on in every heartbeat of Punjab. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and millions of fans. May Waheguru bless his soul with eternal peace," said Sisodia on X.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said he was saddened by Jawanda's death.

"We all prayed for his speedy recovery but sadly god had other plans. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans who are shattered with this tragic loss. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to his loved ones to bear this tragic loss," said Warring on X.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa posted, "Heartbreaking to hear about the untimely passing of Rajvir Jawanda. After days of brave struggle, he left us too soon. Your soulful voice and vibrant spirit will echo in our hearts forever. Rest in eternal peace, Rajvir." AAP MP from Anandpur Sahib Malvinder Singh Kang said the singer's untimely passing has left an "irreplaceable void in our cultural and musical heritage." Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's wife Gurpreet Kaur Mann condoled the demise of the singer as well.

"Rajvir Jawanda, who ruled people's hearts with his songs and voice, lost the battle of life today," she said on X.

Education Minister Harjot Bains said Jawanda's songs and his melodious voice will forever live in our hearts.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh said he was deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Rajvir Jawanda.

"Despite all prayers for his recovery, destiny had other plans, he left us far too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers in this difficult time. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to his soul and strength to his loved ones to bear this loss," Singh wrote on X. PTI CHS VSD RB RB