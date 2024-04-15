Punjabis are fashionable, can star in films and sell out music concerts: Diljit Dosanjh

MumbaiHe sings, dances and acts, and Diljit Dosanjh says he and fellow Punjabis can do it all.

This was the actor's message to naysayers who bracket Punjabis into a certain image at his packed concert, held over the weekend at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds here.

Dosanjh, who is receiving good reviews for his recently released film "Amar Singh Chamkila", performed on Saturday as part of the BMW Joytown 2024 event.

The singer, also considered a fashion icon, shared a video from the show on his Instagram account on Sunday night "They said Sardars can't be fashionable and I said, 'I will show you'. They said Sardars can't star in films, so I showed them. They said Punjabis can't go to Mumbai and I showed them.

"They said Punjabis can't sell tickets for the bar arena, so I had a packed stadium at my concert," Dosanjh said in Punjabi in the clip.

The 40-year-old is set to perform at the North American leg of his 'Dil-Luminati Tour, the first show kicking off in Vancouver, Canada, on April 27.

At his Mumbai show, Dosanjh performed hit songs such as "Born To Shine", "Lover", "Vibe", "Ek Kudi", and "Naina".

Several film personalities, including Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi as well as "Amar Singh Chamkila" director Imtiaz Ali attended the concert.