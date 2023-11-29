Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Double iSmart’ to come out in theatres in March 2024

Mumbai: Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming pan-India film “Double iSmart” will be released in theatres on March 8, 2024, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The film, backed by the filmmaker and Charmme Kaur’s banner Puri Connects, features Telugu actor Ram Pothineni in the lead.

In a post on microblogging site X, the banner said the movie will be released in five languages -- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

"The countdown begins to experience Ustaad @ramsayz & dashing director #PuriJagannadh's DOUBLE MASS MADNESS in theatres. 100 days to go for #DoubleISMART. Massive release worldwide on March 8, 2024," the production house said.

“Double iSmart” is a sequel to Pothineni and Jagannadh’s 2019 sci-fi action film “iSmart Shankar”, about an assassin who helps the police when a slain cop’s memories are transferred to his brain.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who was recently seen in Vijay's Tamil hit "Leo", is also part of the cast of “Double iSmart”.

Mani Sharma has composed music for the film.