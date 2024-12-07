'Pushpa 2' stands out as fastest Indian movie to cross Rs 500 cr mark, says producer Naveen Yerneni

Hyderabad, Dec 7 (PTI) Actor Allu Arjun starrer "Pushpa 2 : The Rule" has grossed over Rs 500 crore during the first three day, making it the first ever Indian film to achieve that feat, said Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of the flick on Saturday.

Advertisment

Addressing the "success meet" of the movie, Naveen said the film is doing extremely well with one lakh tickets being booked on BookMyShow.

The film, a sequel to 2021's Telugu blockbuster "Pushpa: The Rise", was released in theatres across the country and in the overseas markets on December 4.

"Thank you, everyone for all your support. And we are so proud that Pushpa 2 is the fastest Rs 500 crore Indian film. We are very happy. There’s a long way to go. The predictions (of the movie's success) seem to be unimaginable," he said.

Advertisment

Thanking the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments for allowing the moviemakers to charge special ticket prices for the movie, Allu Arjun said the credit for the success of the movie should go to director Sukumar. PTI GDK KH