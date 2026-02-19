PVR INOX announces re-release of Mani Ratnam's 'Yuva'

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s critically-acclaimed film "Yuva" is set to return to the big screen as PVR INOX Ltd announced the movie's re-release across its theatres from February 20.

Originally released in 2004, "Yuva" is a multi-narrative film that explores themes of love, youth, anger, rebellion, class and the clash with power and corruption, capturing what the makers described as the restless spirit of a generation.

he film features an ensemble cast led by Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol and Sonu Sood.

Oberoi, who played a pivotal role in the film, said Yuva remains one of the most special projects of his career.

“It came at a very important time in my life and pushed me as an actor in ways I hadn’t experienced before. Working with Mani Ratnam sir and sharing the screen with such talented co-actors shaped me both personally and professionally. I’m excited that a whole new generation will get to watch it on the big screen,” he said in a statement.

Esha Deol also recalled her experience of working on the film, calling it a “special journey”, and wished the team well for the re-release.

Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist at PVR INOX Ltd, said bringing back landmark films such as "Yuva" was part of the company’s effort to celebrate cinematic legacy while introducing timeless stories to newer audiences.

“Mani Ratnam’s vision, the powerful performances by the ensemble cast and the film’s music make Yuva just as relevant today. The film explored themes of love, rebellion and class, capturing the pulse of a generation with honesty and intensity,” she added.

Following "Yuva", the exhibitor will re-release Salman Khan’s "Tere Naam" and the Hollywood classic "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" on February 27 across PVR INOX screens. PTI RB RB RB