PVR INOX launches standalone IMAX property at iconic Priya Cinema

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Multiplex chain PVR INOX on Thursday announced that they have converted Priya Cinema, one of the first theatres they opened in the national capital, into a state-of-the-art standalone IMAX theatre.

The property at Basant Lok Complex, Vasant Vihar, will feature a next generation laser projection and multi-channel sound system exclusive to IMAX theatres for a truly immersive experience.

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, said upgrading their landmark cinema hall was a proud moment for the company. "It was the first cinema that we started here in Vasant Vihar and it has gone through a lot of changes. But this particular format is the best in its class. It makes a big movies even bigger and it is extremely immersive. We have been committing ourselves for the past 33 years that how do we make the experience absolutely amazing and at the same time do justice to people who make content," Bijli said at the event here.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who was also present at the event to promote his upcoming film "Dream Girl 2", said he had many fond memories of watching movies at Priya.

"I go back a long way with this particular property. It is very surreal for me to be here because I have been to this cinema on many dates. So this is very nostalgic for me," the actor said.

Bijli said PVR Priya is their 20th IMAX offering and there are plans to open more in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and at Delhi's Paras cinema.

"In total, the company is opening four to six IMAX screens in India this year," he added, crediting the new technology for expanding the movie viewing market through its immersive format.

Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX said India was fast-emerging as one of the most exciting global cinema markets thanks to its passionate audiences. PTI RB BK BK