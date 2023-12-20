PVR INOX, Miraj favouring 'Dunki', won't release 'Salaar' in their south halls: Hombale Films

Mumbai: The makers of "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" on Wednesday said they won't screen their film in PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas theatres in the south because the multiplex chains are favouring Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki" over the Prabhas-starrer.

"Dunki", presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, will hit the screens on Thursday, a day before Hombale Films' "Salaar".

While PVR INOX was unavailable for comment, Miraj Cinemas declined to comment on the matter right now.

A spokesperson for Hombale Films said PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas had promised the banner that both "Salaar" and "Dunki" would get "equal showcasing", a promise they are not honouring.

"Because of unfair showcasing to 'Salaar', we will not be releasing in PVR INOX, MIRAJ in southern states. We have been discussing it with them for the last two days. "They have opened all shows/screens for 'Dunki' alone which was against what they had agreed. They had agreed that they would give equal showcasing when discussed but now they are not doing so," the spokesperson for the production house said in a statement.

Hashtags like #BoycottPVRInox and #BoycottPvrAjayBijli also started trending on X.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, "Salaar" revolves around two friends Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who end up becoming arch rivals. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

"Dunki", a comedy drama based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.