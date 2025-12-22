PVR INOX opens first multiplex in Leh

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Cinema exhibition company PVR INOX has launched its first multiplex in Leh.

Set in Solar Colony, Saboo, along the Leh–Manali Bypass Road in the Himalayas, the two-screen cinema stands at 11,500 feet above sea level. The launch also marks a significant cultural step, according to a press release.

Both auditoriums feature 2K projection for clear visuals. Dolby 7.1 While Surround Sound lets viewers feel each moment and Next-Gen 3D supports big releases with sharp detail. At Leh’s extraordinary altitude, where thin air weakens sound, PVR INOX transformed this challenge into an innovative advantage.

Mr Ajay Bijli, managing director of PVR INOX Limited, called the launch of multiplex in the region a proud moment.

“Launching a multiplex in Leh is a truly proud moment for us. Few places in the world offer a setting as extraordinary as Ladakh, and bringing world- class cinema to 11,500 feet reflects our commitment to reaching audiences everywhere," he said in a statement.

"This destination blends the magic of movies with the majesty of the mountains, making it a remarkable addition to the PVR INOX journey," he added.

The multiplex also introduced Leh's first-ever food court, created in partnership with Devyani International Limited, bringing multi-brand global outlets.