PVR INOX Pictures, MUBI to release 'Priscilla' in India; film to close Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Global film distributor MUBI and multiplex chain PVR INOX Pictures on Monday announced their upcoming partnership to release Sofia Coppola's new film "Priscilla" across India.

Also written and produced by Coppola, the upcoming biographical drama follows the life of actor-entrepreneur Priscilla Presley (played by Cailee Spaeny) and her relationship with singer Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi).

PVR INOX Pictures and MUBI will release "Priscilla" in cinemas this year, with the film streaming exclusively on MUBI at a later date, a press release stated.

"Priscilla" is based on the 1985 memoir "Elvis and Me" by Priscilla Presley, who also serves as an executive producer on the film, and Sandra Harmon.

"When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend.

"Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame," read the synopsis of the movie.

The film will also bring down the curtain on the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on November 3. It will receive its South Asia premiere at the PVR Maison in Bandra Kurla Complex here.

Anu Rangachar, head of international programme at Jio MAMI, called Coppola's storytelling in "Priscilla" as bold in exploration and delicate in expression.

"Based on a self-expressed story of love, Cailee Spaeny in the titular role, shines like a diamond in this nuanced tale about teenage dreams and toxic love. We are delighted to announce 'Priscilla' as the closing film at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival," Rangachar said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with the prestigious Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, celebrating our shared love for cinema. Through this collaboration, we are excited to hold the South Asia premiere of Sofia Coppola's acclaimed film 'Priscilla'. The title has received widespread recognition worldwide and is highly anticipated among the India audiences," added Svetlana Naudiyal, Programming Director, Asia, MUBI.

Also starring Dagmara Dominczyk, the movie received its world premiere in 'Competition' segment at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, where it received a seven-minute standing ovation. At the festival, Spaeny also won the Volpi Cup for best actress.

The film is produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle Company, Coppola for American Zoetrope, and Youree Henley. PTI RDS RDS RDS