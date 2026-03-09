PVR INOX Pictures to release David Mackenzie’s ‘Fuze’ in India on April 24

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) “Fuze”, an edge of the seat crime thriller from filmmaker David Mackenzie, is set to release in cinemas across India on April 24, PVR INOX Pictures has announced.

The movie, which presents a gripping story rooted in history, danger, and a race against time, features a star-studded ensemble cast of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sam Worthington.

The story revolves around the shocking discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb at a busy construction site in central London, triggering panic and a massive evacuation operation by authorities as thousands of lives hang in the balance.

As the clock ticks and tensions escalate, the military and police scramble to secure the area and avert disaster, turning an ordinary day in one of the world’s busiest cities into a high-stakes race against time.

Set against the backdrop of London, “Fuze” blends suspense, drama and realism, capturing the emotional intensity, difficult decisions and human resilience that emerge in the face of imminent danger.

The makers described the film as a story about urgency, courage and the unseen dangers history can leave behind.

Mackenzie is best known for directing the Academy Award-nominated 2016 movie "Hell or High Water", starring Chris Pine and Ben Foster. PTI RB RB