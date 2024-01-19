PVR INOX to live broadcast Ram temple consecration ceremony in cinema halls

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Leading multiplex chain PVR INOX on Friday announced that it will be hosting the live broadcast of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, in its theatres.

The temple spread over 70 acres will be open to the public after the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol on January 22.

The theatre chain will broadcast the ceremony live in partnership with news channel Aaj Tak in over 160 cinemas in more than 70 cities across India, the company said in a statement.

It said the Ram temple consecration ceremony marks a significant cultural milestone in India, and is hugely anticipated across the country.

"Grand and historic occasions like this have to be experienced in a grand manner. The cinema screens will bring to life the emotions of a collective celebration across the country. It will be a privilege for us to be able to connect the devotees with this celebration in a truly unique manner," said Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO, PVR INOX Ltd.

"We hope that we will be able to recreate the buzz of the temple, the auspicious chants and the breath-taking visuals and bring alive the magic of the most awaited moment in India's contemporary history. Our commitment to providing a memorable and immersive cinematic experience extends beyond entertainment, and we look forward to sharing this historic moment with our patrons," he added.

The live screening of the ceremony will take place from 11 am to 1 pm and the audience can book their tickets for Rs 100, which includes a beverage and popcorn combo.

Several film personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas, Yash and Rishab Shetty, have been invited for the ceremony. PTI RB CK