PVR INOX to re-release Subhash Ghai’s “Karma”

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai's 1986 blockbuster “Karma” is set to re-release in select PVR INOX cinemas across the country from Friday.

The action thriller featured an ensemble cast including Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi, Poonam Dhillon, Satyanarayana Kaikala and Anupam Kher, among others.

In the movie, Kumar essayed the role of a former police officer who offers a life of honour to three men on death row (Shah, Shroff, and Kapoor) in exchange for settling a personal score with the head of a major terrorist organisation, played by Kher.

Ghai expressed gratitude to PVR INOX for re-releasing one of his iconic films, “Karma”, and added that he is hoping the newer generation will connect with the movie.

"I would love to invite our new audiences to connect and watch this movie on the big screens for a larger-than-life cinematic experience, showcasing the beautiful depiction of characters in this action-drama genre, along with the use of the iconic song 'Aye Watan Tere Liye', which touched millions of hearts.

"It was specially designed for big screens in the 80s when audiences turned their faces away from small video screens. We have received a lot of unconditional love and support in a big way from north to south in bringing back the larger-than-life movie experience," the filmmaker said in a statement.