PVR INOX, Visa partner to elevate cinema experiences with tap-to-pay

New Delhi: PVR INOX on Tuesday announced a partnership with Visa aimed at transforming the movie-going experience by introducing seamless, secure, and contactless mobile tap-to-pay transactions.

This initiative will be rolled out across 160 PVR INOX cinemas in eight major metro cities—Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune—for a duration of six months.

Moviegoers can now use their Android, NFC-enabled smartphones to tap and pay with Visa cards at PVR INOX box offices and food and beverage (F&B) counters.

Exclusive offers for Visa cardholders

PVR INOX and Visa are offering exclusive perks to Visa credit and debit cardholders in the participating cities:

Free Popcorn-Pepsi Combo: Customers purchasing tickets worth ₹1,000 or more at the box office via Visa’s mobile tap-to-pay feature will receive a complimentary popcorn and Pepsi combo.

20% Discount on F&B: A flat 20% discount (up to ₹500) will be applied to food and beverage purchases made using Visa’s tap-to-pay option.

₹200 Off on High-Value F&B: An instant ₹200 discount awaits those spending ₹2,000 or more on F&B with Visa tap-to-pay transactions.

Gautam Dutta, CEO of Revenue & Operations at PVR INOX Limited, said, “At PVR INOX, we are committed to elevating every facet of the movie-going experience, and seamless, secure transactions are integral to that vision. Our collaboration with Visa is a bold step toward fostering a cashless economy while delivering unmatched convenience through mobile tap-to-pay. With exclusive offers and cutting-edge payment solutions, we’re not just simplifying transactions—we’re redefining industry benchmarks for innovation.”

Visa’s mobile tap-to-pay feature ensures a fast, hassle-free payment process. Customers can link their Visa cards to supported digital wallets such as Samsung Wallet (exclusive to Samsung devices), Google Pay, CRED, HDFC PayZapp, SBI Card app, or ICICI iMobile, and simply tap their smartphones at point-of-sale (POS) terminals to complete transactions securely.

Ramakrishnan Gopalan, Head of Products & Solutions for India and South Asia at Visa, said, “We are excited to collaborate with PVR INOX to bring mobile-based contactless payments to millions of moviegoers across India. As consumers increasingly demand mobile-first experiences, this initiative enhances payment speed and convenience, ensuring they can grab refreshments swiftly during intervals or before the show. Together, Visa’s expertise in contactless payments and PVR INOX’s dominance in entertainment are reshaping the cinema experience.”

To promote the initiative, PVR INOX cinemas will feature extensive in-theater branding, including tent cards at box offices and F&B counters, digital plasma screens, and POS displays. The campaign, executed by Publicis OOH, aims to educate audiences about the benefits of mobile tap-to-pay and encourage its adoption.