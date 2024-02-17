Pyarelal, Javed Akhtar, and Kavita Krishnamurthy to mentor budding singers on reality show

Mumbai: Noted Indian musicians Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma, Javed Akhtar, and Kavita Krishnamurthy will mentor talented young singers on the upcoming reality show, “Superstar Singer”.

Advertisment

The singing reality show returns with its third edition and the three maestros are there to pass their musical knowledge to the next generation of singers.

Akhtar, a noted lyricist, said India is brimming with talent in singing and his endeavour is to encourage young children to follow their passion and create their own path.

“You have immense potential to achieve greatness, and you don't need to follow in anybody’s footsteps. I also believe that output will only be there if there is intake. In music, one needs to keep learning and rehearsing,” Akhtar said.

Advertisment

Krishnamurthy said that young singers must continue to practice singing every day as that’s the key to becoming a great singer.

“Today's kids are surrounded by technology, giving them access to all kinds of music and knowledge of musical techniques. However, success still requires dedication and practice. Seeking guidance from mentors and music experts, and putting in the effort to practice, are essential steps towards achieving greatness in singing,” the singer said.

The Sony Entertainment Television show will be captained by five music icons Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd Danish, and Sayali Kamble.

The show will most likely go on air next month.