'Quizzer of the Year' announces season one winners

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Kolkata school students Sukrit Gupta and Sayudh Ray have emerged as the winners of Sony LIV's "Quizzer of the Year" (QOTY) season one, presented by quizmaster Siddhartha Basu.

Besides winning the coveted title, Gupta and Ray of Delhi Public School Newtown, Rajarhat, Kolkata also secured an educational scholarship worth Rs 1 crore.

According to a press release, the duo navigated a series of challenging rounds which were fought among 64 teams from over 2,000 Indian schools to reach the grand finale, which was streamed on Sony LIV on Sunday.

While Gupta is a Class 10 student with a keen interest in computer science and has been an avid quizzer since his friends introduced him to the club, Ray, who just completed his Class 10 board exams, shares a passion for history and economics.

Sreenadh Sudheesh P and Navaneeth Krishnan of Govt Model Hr. Sec. School Calicut University, Kozhikode, were named the first runners-up of "QOTY", winning a scholarship of Rs 50 lakh. The second runners-up were Garvish Jain and Sarth Khandelwal, who secured a scholarship of Rs 20 lakh.

Basu, the creator and host of QOTY, said it was "terrific" to quiz a pick of the smartest school students of the country for the final leg of the show.

"Congratulations to the worthy victors and challengers for the mental mettle with which they vied for top honours, and the most handsome rewards ever offered in India for an all-India inter-school quiz championship.

"I hope it acts as a spur to fuel the curiosity of young minds, expand their general knowledge, and test it in a fun way on an ongoing basis. That's the aim of the QOTY app & contest," the presenter said in a statement.

Billed as an innovative quiz show, "QOTY" is conceptualised by Anita Kaul Basu and the team at Tree of Knowledge Digital (DIGITOK). Blending traditional learning with infotainment, the show provided students with a platform to test their knowledge beyond textbooks, the makers said. PTI RDS RDS RDS